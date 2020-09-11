EC tightens sets timeline for publicity of criminal record by candidates

“As per the revised guideline, the candidates as well as the political parties, regarding candidates nominated by them, will publish the details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television in following manner," the EC said in a press note on Friday. The detailed timeline includes first publicity within first four days of last date of withdrawal, second within fifth to eighth day of last date of withdrawal and the last from ninth day till the last day of campaign which means two days prior to polling date.