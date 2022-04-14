ECB confirms plan to end bond buys as Ukraine war boosts inflation

So far the ECB has moved more cautiously than other major central banks, which have already increased interest rates. ECB officials have signaled that they would end their giant bond-buying program soon and could start to increase interest rates later this year if inflation doesn’t abate. While the ECB is still hoovering up tens of billions of dollars of eurozone debt each month, Fed officials have signaled they could start to reduce their bondholdings starting in May. Analysts say there is too much uncertainty and too little hard economic data on the impact of the war for the ECB to act yet.