India may reconsider e-commerce regulations in a post Trump world
Summary
- The policy is designed to address critical issues such as consumer protection, data privacy and regulation of online marketplaces, thereby aiming to create a fair and competitive environment.
India’s proposed comprehensive e-commerce policy that has drawn strong interest from global entities such as Amazon and Walmart may be put on the back-burner, two people aware of the matter said, as countries pause and reassess priorities in the wake of an eventful regime change in the US.