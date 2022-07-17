Economic war of attrition takes toll on Russia, West

That has helped drive inflation to multidecade highs, leading central banks of the U.S., Australia, Canada and the U.K. to raise interest rates and the European Central Bank to prepare to do so. Not all this is war-related. Even excluding food and energy, inflation is high, especially in the U.S., which is less exposed to higher natural-gas prices than Europe. Barclays PLC analysts expect the eurozone to slip into recession in the fourth quarter of this year.