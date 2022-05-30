Eight years of Narendra Modi: Numbers reveal NaMo govt's various achievements2 min read . 09:32 PM IST
As the Narendra Modi government completes eight years, here is a look at numbers that speak about what NaMo had done over the years.
As the Narendra Modi government completes eight years, let’s take a look at what numbers say about various achievements over the years. Addressing a gathering in Rajkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."
India is going to be the fastest growing economies in the world in 2022. Forty percent of global-time digital payments happened in 2021 while ₹20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Services PMI reached a 10-year high of 58.4 in October 2021.
The monthly GST collections are at an all-time high of ₹1.68 lakh crore while over ₹3.19 lakh crore have been sanctioned for Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).
India, now home to 100 unicorns, has had the highest ever annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $83.47 billion in FY20-21.
There has been a major focus on agricultural reforms. PM-KISAN now has 11.78 crore beneficiaries. So far, 23 crore Soil Health Cards have been distributed. There has been 109 percent growth in non-basmati rice in the last eight years while pulses procurement saw 7,350 percent increase at Minimum Support Prices (MSP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had given top priority to serving the poor. He further stated that the administration aimed to guarantee that all scheme benefits were fully utilised.
Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 80 crore people received free food grains while, under Jal Jeevan Mission, 6.29 crore tap water connections were made. Under PM Awas Yojana, over three crore urban and rural houses were sanctioned whereas, under Swachh Bharat, 11.5 crore toilets were built.