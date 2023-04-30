Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena launches Delhi unit, vows to apply ‘Maharashtra model’1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Shiv Sena senior leaders Anandrao Adsul and Anshumman Joshi inducted several leaders into the party fold, asserting that the outfit would bat for the rights of the 'sons of the soil'
The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Sunday inaugurated the party's Delhi unit. The Maharashtra CM also vowed to implement the 'Maharashtra model' of development in the national capital.
