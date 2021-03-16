Amid the two-day strike by public sector bank unions, government on Tuesday told Parliament that it will give due consideration to employees' interest while privatizing public sector banks.

“Once a view is taken with regard to a particular enterprise to be privatised, material issues pertaining to various stakeholders, including employees and the terms and conditions of their service, are considered. While considering employee matters, relevant factors such as their existing terms and conditions of employment, applicable laws and policies, employees’ interest, and the objective of the new policy of ensuring post-disinvestment growth of the enterprise through private capital etc. are duly taken into account while taking a decision in the matter," minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Thakur was replying to a question by Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen on the future of the employees of two banks which will be privatised, with regard to salary and service conditions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her FY22 Budget speech announced government’s intent to take up privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and a general insurance company apart from plans to privatize IDBI Bank, which is now majority-owned by the Life Insurance Corp. of India. As per the New PSE policy issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, recommendations will be made by NITI Aayog with regard to central PSEs under strategic sectors, which includes the banking, insurance and financial services sector. Such recommendations will be considered for approval by an alternative mechanism headed by home minister Amit Shah.

Replying to a separate question in Rajya Sabha on participation of private banking sector in the Indian economy by Anil Desai, finance minister Sitharaman said private sector banks have evolved since their inception and play a major role in the national economy. “As reported by RBI in their report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, the contribution of private sector banks in deposits and advances of scheduled commercial banks has increased from 12.63% and 12.56% in 2000 to 30.35% and 36.04% respectively in 2020. As regards private sector lending, as on 31.03.2020, the total amount outstanding under priority sector advances by private sector banks stood at ₹12,72,745 crores as against ₹23,14,242 crores for PSBs," she added.

