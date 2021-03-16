Replying to a separate question in Rajya Sabha on participation of private banking sector in the Indian economy by Anil Desai, finance minister Sitharaman said private sector banks have evolved since their inception and play a major role in the national economy. “As reported by RBI in their report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, the contribution of private sector banks in deposits and advances of scheduled commercial banks has increased from 12.63% and 12.56% in 2000 to 30.35% and 36.04% respectively in 2020. As regards private sector lending, as on 31.03.2020, the total amount outstanding under priority sector advances by private sector banks stood at ₹12,72,745 crores as against ₹23,14,242 crores for PSBs," she added.