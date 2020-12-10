Vardhan, who digitally addressed the inter-ministerial meeting on Vaccination of South Asia against COVID-19 by the World Bank here, detailed how by leveraging the existing digital interventions of the Mission Indradhanush immunisation programme, the country is building the advanced CO-WIN digital platform, which will allow citizens to self-register for vaccination, monitor their status and be provided with a QR code-based electronic vaccination certificate upon the completion of the process, a statement issued by the health ministry said.