EPFO asks companies to file return in time, deposit PF deductions late

NEW DELHI : The employees provident fund organization (EPFO) Thursday allowed companies to file the electronic returns on time but deposit PF deductions late, a move that will ease compliance burden on employers.

The move implies separation of filing of return and the payment of the statutory contributions simultaneously within a certain time frame. “The ECR can now onwards be filed by an employer without the need of simultaneous payment of contributions and contributions may be paid later by the employer after filing the ECR," retirement fund body EPFO said.

“In the current scenario of lockdown …the businesses and enterprises are not able to function normally and are facing liquidity/cash crunch to pay their statutory dues even though they are retaining the employees on their rolls. Keeping in view the above situation and to further ease the compliance procedure under EPF Act, the filing of monthly Electronic-Challan cum Return (ECR) is separated from Payment of the statutory contributions reported in the ECR," said retirement fund body said.

The above change will entail convenience to the employers as well as the employees covered under theAct. EPFO said that filing of ECR by the employer in time is “indicative of employer’s intent to comply" thus will not “attract penal consequences if the dues are paid within the extended time as announced by the government".

The organization said filing the ECR in time shall also help in credit of employer’s and employee’s share of contributions (24% of wages) by the central govt. in EPF accounts of low wage earners in establishments eligible under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package.

As per the rule, government has said that it will pay the EPF dues of all workers earning upto Rs. 15,000 per month in all those establishments where the headcount is upto 100 and 90% of them are earning a wage of Rs. 15,000 or less each.

“The current ECR data shall also help in policy planning and decisions making for further relief to the businesses and EPF members adversely impacted by the Pandemic," EPFO said indicating that the long talked wage stimulus may be on it way.

