eSanjeevani: How to access govt's telemedicine service and other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union health ministry's National Telemedicine Service or eSanjeevani has conducted more than 1.2 crore tele-consultations across India, an official statement said on Tuesday.The National Telemedicine Service is relatively more popular in tier II and tier III cities.

The Union health ministry's National Telemedicine Service or eSanjeevani has conducted more than 1.2 crore tele-consultations across India, an official statement said on Tuesday.The National Telemedicine Service is relatively more popular in tier II and tier III cities.

Here is all you need to know about eSanjeevani: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here is all you need to know about eSanjeevani: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

-eSanjeevani developed by the Mohali branch of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) was customised and eSanjeevaniAB-HWC was rolled out in 2019 as a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine platform.

-eSanjeevaniOPD services can be accessed through web browser as well as Android application. The iOS application is scheduled to be launched very soon, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-eSanjeevaniOPD is a telemedicine variant for citizens to seek non-COVID19 & COVID19 related outpatient health services.

-

-eSanjeevani is addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at ground level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. In line with the National Digital Health Mission, this digital initiative is also boosting digital health ecosystem in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The virtual platform has been quickly adopted by patients, doctors and specialists across the country

-Leading 10 States in terms of adoption (12033498) of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (37,04,258), Karnataka (22,57,994), Tamil Nadu (15,62,156), Uttar Pradesh (13,28,889), Gujarat (4,60,326), Madhya Pradesh (4,28,544), Bihar (4,04,345), Maharashtra (3,78,912), West Bengal (2,74,344), Kerala (2,60,654). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}