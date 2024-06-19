ESIC adds 1.64 million new employees in April

NEW DELHI:The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 1.64 million new members in April, payroll data released on Wednesday said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry of labour and employment, which released the data, said that of the new additions, 784,000 were young employees under the age of 25.

The month also saw the inclusion of around 18,490 new establishments under the ESIC's social security scheme, expanding coverage to more workers.

Gender analysis of data A gender analysis of the payroll data revealed that women accounted for 338,000 of the net enrolments in April, with 53 transgender employees also registering under ESI.

"Through the data, it is noticeable that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 1.64 million employees added during the month, 784,000 employees amounting to around 47.60% of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years," the labour ministry said.

"Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members was 338,000 in April 2024. Besides, a total of 53 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme in April 2024 which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society," it added.

During March, the EPFO added 1.44 million net members, while the total number of new members stood at 747,000.

