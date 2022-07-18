Europe fears widespread economic fallout if Russian gas outage drags on

“Our most important goal is to ensure that there is no gas shortage in the EU at all," said a spokesman for the VCI, the German chemical association, whose members make up Germany’s largest consumers of natural gas and account for more than 30% of its industrial gas use, according to the association. The VCI says other European countries might be able to absorb some German chemical manufacturing if their natural-gas supplies are holding up better. Still, high prices for gas and other ingredients and the complexities of transporting goods—including highly flammable gases—threaten to worsen already-painful price inflation, the spokesman said.