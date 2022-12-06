Europe’s new tech regulations leave open a big question: How will they work?
Europe’s New Tech Regulations Leave Open a Big Question: How Will They Work?
BY Matt Perault | UPDATED DEC 06, 2022 08:00 AM EST
Europe has a vision for a better internet. Will the reality be as compelling as the dream?
The internet would be better, says the European Commission, if it were more private, more open, more competitive and more innovative. A better internet would be safer, with less abuse. People would be able to speak freely, but not to preach hate speech and misinformation.
Developing that vision is the easy part. The challenge will be moving from ideation to implementation, where tech platforms and the European Commission will confront real trade-offs between safety, expression, privacy and competition. How they resolve these trade-offs will determine how technology products look and feel in the future—and whether other countries, including the U.S., will follow in Europe’s footsteps.
Europe’s vision is laid out in two regulations: the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. The DMA aims to constrain the power of online “gatekeepers." The DSA seeks to curb harmful online content. The two laws—which came into effect this fall, and require companies to comply with them in 2024—are the most sweeping government regulation of the tech sector to date, and they will likely influence tech regulation in countries throughout the world, including in the U.S.
The regulations envision an internet that looks very different from today’s. Search engines won’t be able to give preference to their own products. Operating systems will need to allow people to install alternative app stores on their phones. Messaging products will need to allow users to exchange messages with people who use other messaging services.
That’s not how our products work now. Search engines provide proprietary results that integrate a business’s address, phone number and online ordering links. Operating systems require developers to use their app stores to distribute their apps, and require them to go through a security vetting process first. Many messaging services don’t allow you to message someone on another network, but they also make it harder for other people, like telemarketers, to reach you.
So far, the commission hasn’t offered many specifics on how it plans to enforce the new rules. But Europe’s leaders have been clear that they intend to restrict the decisions that U.S. tech executives can make about their products and business models. After new Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted “the bird is freed," Thierry Breton, the European Union’s commissioner for the internal market, responded, “In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules."
One model of enforcement might be for the commission to wait and see what changes companies make to their products, and then take a company to court if it hasn’t done enough.
An alternative approach is for the commission to embed itself much more deeply in companies’ product decisions, providing feedback to developers about whether products meet the government’s expectations. The commission has signaled that it will likely go this route, stating that it is “engaging proactively" with companies to bring them into compliance.
This model enables the commission to mold technology in line with the regulation, but it leaves engineers in limbo. Will a tech company need to wait for the blessing of a commission staffer before releasing a new product? It seems inevitable that companies won’t be able to build some products without feedback from the government on what a compliant product would look like.
For example, the DMA requires messaging services to interoperate, meaning that they must make it possible for the users of one service to send messages to users on another. But the DMA also prevents a company from implementing this mandate by rolling back certain privacy features. That’s like saying that you should change the locks on your doors so that anyone can get in, but the new locks can’t be less secure than the old ones.
Interoperability will have tangible effects on how messaging products appear to consumers. Now, a messaging service can quickly introduce new emojis or editing options. If Europe requires companies to make any new features compatible with dozens of different messaging services, companies will be forced to slow the pace of product updates, and won’t be able to release some features if they can’t guarantee that they’ll work across all services. That might seem trivial at first glance, but for some companies, rapid innovation is essential to their ability to compete, particularly when it comes to staying relevant to younger users.
Faced with these engineering challenges, some companies might choose not to offer their products in Europe. Others will need to decide whether to create a bespoke European product or allow European rules to dictate what their product looks like globally. For some products, segmentation is costly, but possible. For others, segmentation might not work at all. For instance, could a company offer interoperable messaging to Europeans but not to Americans? If not, then Europe’s rules will set the rules for messaging throughout the world.
As these regulations come into effect, there will be yet another contentious question that will have to be resolved. Specifically: Are they working? And will we even have the information we need to answer that question?
In the past, tech reform has produced results far different from what many expected. For instance, the 2018 privacy law in Europe—known as the General Data Protection Regulation—was targeted at restricting the data-use practices of U.S. tech companies, but preliminary data suggests it may have helped them by making it harder for smaller companies to compete.
The commission can avoid these mistakes if it treats its new regulations as experiments, rather than as rigid mandates. Instead of relying on their intuition about how a law might play out in theory, and then turning a blind eye to what happens in practice, the commission should test the performance of the regulations, and improve them as it learns about what works and what doesn’t. Do the new rules make the internet more open without making it less secure? Do they make it safer without imposing steep costs on startups? Do they give people choice they want, or remove options they like?
Being able to answer these questions in the years after the DMA takes effect is critical to the future of tech policy. Clear answers could enable the commission to build upon the rules’ strengths and address their weaknesses. They could help companies to make compliance decisions that benefit users. And they could provide a road map to the U.S. and other governments looking to Europe as a potential model for future tech regulation.
The question for the European Commission is how to do that. The commission could appoint academics and industry experts to publish reports that detail the laws’ impacts. Cost-benefit analysis could add rigor to the evaluation. The commission could require large and small companies to report data that will help them to assess whether markets are becoming more competitive and whether products are becoming more secure. It could allow platforms to experiment with new approaches for specified periods, such as enabling messaging services to trial different interoperability features so that they can understand which ones offer the strongest privacy protections.
As the commission shifts from developing its vision for the future of the internet to operationalizing it, tech policy stands at a crossroads. Building a process for learning and experimentation into the implementation of these regulations will make our tech products better in the long run.