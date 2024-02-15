Expert committee submits final report on arbitration reforms
The 16-member panel led by former law secretary Dr T.K. Viswanathan had been constituted in June last year
Mumbai: An expert committee set up by the Centre on reforms in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, submitted its final report to the government on Wednesday. The committee led by former law secretary Dr T.K. Viswanathan had been constituted in June last year to examine the working of the arbitration law in the country and to recommend reforms to it.