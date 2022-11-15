Exporters to Russia in a fix as Sberbank levy raises cost

Banks are unsure how rupee-rupee trade settlement works, said Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC). “Some Russian banks, as well as Indian banks, have agreed to the settlement of trade in the rupee, but not all banks are on board. Their main bank is Sberbank, and they agreed to pay in rupees. But now, exporters are in a fix as their website says an additional 4% premium will be charged, which makes trade more difficult," Garodia said, adding that state-run banks at least recognize exports to Russia, but private banks do not even issue a bank realization certificate (BRC), which acts as a confirmation that the exporter has received payment for the export of goods from the purchaser.