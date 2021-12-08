Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / Policy /  ‘Extremely tragic’, Kejriwal terms CDS General Bipin Rawat's death in a crash

‘Extremely tragic’, Kejriwal terms CDS General Bipin Rawat's death in a crash

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint

General Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff and his wife died today when an IAF helicopter ferrying him and 11 others onboard crashed near Coonoor, the Indian Air Force said

NEW DELHI : Extending condolences on the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the death as extremely tragic. 

General Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff and his wife died today when an IAF helicopter ferrying him and 11 others onboard crashed near Coonoor, the Indian Air Force said. 

“Extremely tragic. God bless their soul," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also termed the death “as a big loss for the country." The Deputy chief minister said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic demise of General Rawat, his wife, and other defence personnel in the helicopter crash.

The crash took place as General  Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. It is being speculated that the crash took place due to low visibility in foggy conditions.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC and the sole survivor, was undergoing treatment for injuries at the Military Hospital, Wellington, the IAF added.

