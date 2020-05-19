Telangana to soon finalise policy on regulated cropping pattern

HYDERABAD : Telangana chief minister will K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will convene a meeting with all cabinet ministers, district collectors and district agriculture officials on 21 May to finalise a policy on regulated cropping pattern for farmers in the state.

A district wise cultivation plan will be discussed in the meeting, said a statement from KCR’s office. The officials will discuss the kind of seeds to be sown for paddy, and the extent of a particular crop’s cultivation on a district-wise basis.

Agricultural experts had earlier suggested to the state government that paddy should be sown in an area ranging from 60 to 65 lakh acres in the state.

The experts, according the statement, made it clear that cultivation of Maize in the rainy season was not at all profitable and instead cotton, which is in high demand in the market, should be cultivated. They also suggested that redgram should be cultivated in an area between 10 to 15 lakh acres during the coming rainy season. Earlier this month, KCR had announced that the state would have a policy on farming regulation, and that farmers who don’t follow it will lose benefits like MSP.

Farmers who don’t take up suggestions of the state government will lose the input subsidy of Rs10,000 a year (given to bear farming costs) under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, KCR's statement said. Due to the coronavirus, the state government has been procuring all crops from farmers this year through the Civil Supplies department.

“But this situation will not be there every year. It is not possible for the government to procure all the crops. Hence, farmers should cultivate crops that have demand in the markets," said a recent statement from KCR’s. It added that compared to paddy, cotton crop cultivation is profitable, hence, it is better to cultivate cotton in the state in about 65 to 70 lakh acres, among other suggestions. It is to be seen how the farming community will react to the policy in the coming days.

