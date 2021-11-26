Fed picks leave open questions on how central bank will regulate Wall Street

Ms. Brainard, an important ally of Mr. Powell on monetary policy, has regularly dissented from his decisions to ease bank regulations enacted after the 2008-09 financial crisis. Ms. Brainard has said generally that the Fed’s moves to soften regulations have gone too far. If confirmed as vice chairman of the Fed board, Ms. Brainard would have a vote on regulatory matters before the central bank but wouldn’t set its regulatory agenda.

