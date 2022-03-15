Fed wrestles with the challenge of how quickly to raise interest rates

Six months ago, half of those officials said the Fed might need to raise rates once or twice this year, while the other half didn’t expect rate rises to begin until next year. In December, nearly all officials penciled in between two and four rate rises this year. Most officials said that would be appropriate given their projection that core inflation, which excludes food and energy, would decline by the end of this year to between 2.5% and 3% from 4.7% in late 2021.

