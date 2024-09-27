Politics
FY25 fertilizer subsidy unlikely to see higher than budgeted allocation
Summary
- Fertilizers make up one of the biggest chunks of government subsidies, second only to food subsidies.
New Delhi: The fertilizer subsidy for fiscal year 2025 (FY25) is unlikely to be taken any higher than the budgeted ₹1.64 trillion, due to a fall in global fertilizer prices and the falling trajectory of oil and gas prices, two people aware of the matter said.
