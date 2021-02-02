Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act

NEW DELHI : Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Tuesday said 27 amendments have been proposed to Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 to help facilitate listing of the insurance behemoth on stock exchanges.

These changes have been pushed through the Finance Bill tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday along with the Union Budget 2021-22.

Besides, Panda said, amendment in Industrial Development Bank (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Act, 2003 has been proposed for retention of the licence even when it becomes a private entity.

"It is meaningless to buy a bank without licence... so that amendment is also part of the Finance Bill," he said.

Regarding proposed amendments to the LIC Act, he said, the legislation came into effect in 1956 and it did not have the provisions of listing on stock exchanges.

"So primarily here, the announcement is to list the LIC... there was hardly any clause how the shares would be distributed because they were completely government-owned," he said.

The amendments will lead to setting up of a board with independent directors in line with listing obligations which ought to be fulfilled, he said.

"So about 26-27 consequent changes have to be made and even the authorised capital requirement for distribution of shares needed to be expanded... So all these changes have to be brought in. So, accordingly the changes are all again part of the Finance Bill so that should be through," he said.

On Monday, the finance minister announced that the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will take place in the next financial year.

Currently, the government owns 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of ₹8-10 lakh crore.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 is also slated to be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

