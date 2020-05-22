Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with representatives with representatives of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday where she assured that the government would not be curbing any imports in the quest for self-reliance.

"#AatmanirbharBharat doesn't mean we are curbing imports.We have to identify the advantages that we had and find new ones. #AatmanirbharBharat of PM means getting our strengths back and build new strengths," Finance Minister was quoted as saying in tweets posted by FICCI.

"We have to build our strengths to become self-reliant, but that does not mean we are becoming protectionist. W have to become part of the global supply chain with our strengths," Sitharaman said.

The minister's assurance removes any apprehensions that global investors had that India's quest for self-reliance would mean the nation veering away from the path of globalization and free markets.

During the meeting, the minister expressed her concern about how the industry will handle the issue of labour and urged members to help in data collection about them, a senior industry representative, who was present, said on condition of anonymity.

She also assured industry representatives that any outstanding of MSMEs that are there with the government would be cleared expeditiously, except for those that might be subject of any court dispute. The industry in turn urged the minister to increase the ceiling of ₹100 crore turnover to ₹300 crore for being categorized as an MSME.

Sitharaman reassured them that the government was ready to examine any burning issues they might have as well as any feedback on the recent stimulus measures. With the next budget several months away, the minister assured that the government had ample room to address any concerns, the industry representative said.

Some of the members also raised concerns about liquidity and requested for wage support. Industry officials expressed say that measures like collateral-free loans through banks are not leading to swift availability of funds.

On the other hand, the minister said that the Reserve Bank of India's recent measures would lead to lower cost of money, an industry representative said.

