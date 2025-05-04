Politics
Sitharaman to lead Indian delegation at ADB annual meet in Milan
SummaryDuring her visit, Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, as well as engage with heads of key international organisations,
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation to the annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), being held in Milan, Italy, from 4 May to 7 May, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
