Sitharaman to lead Indian delegation at ADB annual meet in Milan

Rhik Kundu 1 min read 04 May 2025, 09:41 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also the minister of corporate affairs, will also meet with global think tanks, business leaders, and CEOs during her visit to Milan. (ANI)
Summary

During her visit, Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, as well as engage with heads of key international organisations,

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation to the annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), being held in Milan, Italy, from 4 May to 7 May, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

During her visit, Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, as well as engage with heads of key international organisations, the statement added.

Sitharaman, who is also the minister of corporate affairs, will also meet with global think tanks, business leaders, and CEOs during her visit to Milan.

In addition, the finance minister will interact with the Indian diaspora and deliver a keynote address at a plenary session of the NEXT Milan Forum at Bocconi University, on the theme “Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience."

The ADB's annual meeting of the board of governors - the current one is the 58th - is a flagship event that brings together finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, business leaders, international development partners, and academics from ADB’s member countries.

The meeting serves as a platform to discuss critical regional and global economic challenges, development priorities, and strategies to foster sustainable and inclusive growth across Asia and the Pacific.

It also features high-level seminars, policy dialogues, and networking opportunities that shape ADB’s operational and strategic direction for the coming year.

