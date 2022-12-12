The finance ministry has directed all ministries and departments to scrap all 15-year-old vehicles that have become unserviceable.
The Department of Expenditure, under the finance ministry, in an office memorandum said the existing provisions of condemnation of vehicles have been reconsidered in consultation with Niti Aayog and the road transport ministry considering the broad objectives of the government to reduce pollution and improve passenger safety and fuel efficiency.
“Considering the broad objectives of the Government to create an ecosystem to reduce pollution, improve passenger and vehicular safety, improve el efficiency, reduce maintenance cost for the vehicle owners, the existing provisions of condemnation of vehicles have been reconsidered in consultation with NITI Aayog and M/o Road Transport and Highways (MORTH)," according to the office memorandum.
“It has been decided that henceforth all the condemned vehicles (including prematurely condemned vehicles) belonging to Ministries/Departments of Government of India, shall only be scrapped. Scrapping of such vehicles shall only be at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) established in accordance with guidelines issued by MORTH," the memorandum further stated.
Vehicles which have been declared condemned or reached 15 years of age, whichever is earlier, will not be auctioned. All these vehicles shall only be scrapped at RVSF.
“Any exception shall require approval of the Department concerned at a level not below Joint Secretary, along with recording of reasons (Ex: Vehicles in remote parts of the country, i@until RVSF is not available in reasonable proximity, etc.). Copy of each such order shall be marked to MORTH," was also added in the memorandum.
The detailed procedure for scrapping of all such vehicles shall be separately notified by the road transport ministry, the expenditure department said.
