Financial literacy discussions rise 185%, says Twitter

Twitter has published a report that helps it identify the top trends in India in the last two years, with the aim of helping brands connect better with users. One of those is the rise of ‘finfluencers’. There has been a 185% increase in discussions around financial literacy, it said in the report titled Twitter Trends 2022. There has also been a 62% increase in discussions on finance in 2021.

