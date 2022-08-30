Financial literacy discussions rise 185%, says Twitter

Twitter has published a report that helps it identify the top trends in India in the last two years, with the aim of helping brands connect better with users. One of those is the rise of ‘finfluencers’. There has been a 185% increase in discussions around financial literacy
Twitter has published a report that helps it identify the top trends in India in the last two years, with the aim of helping brands connect better with users. One of those is the rise of ‘finfluencers’. There has been a 185% increase in discussions around financial literacy, it said in the report titled Twitter Trends 2022. There has also been a 62% increase in discussions on finance in 2021.
Public conversations on the platform have evolved substantially over the years, with people leaning toward conversations that are specific to their interests. As much as 80% of the conversations on its platform are about people’s passions, while news and politics represent about 20% of the tweet volume globally, the company said in its report.
Twitter Trends 2022 listed the main topics of interest as technology, music, sports, and food and drink. The report, it said, captures conversations in the country and lays out findings about these cultural trends. These trends and conversation insights enable brands to have a better understanding on what matters most to their audience. It also allows them to lean into the key cultural conversations to better resonate with their audience.
Over the two-year period, it said, the must-know trends were, “finance goes social", “fan-built worlds", and “entrepreneurship hits peak culture".
It said the data points from the report were from Pulsar & Canvas8, commissioned by the company between January 2020 and December 2021 and looked at over a billion tweets.
Within finance, it said following on from greater financial literacy, the world of finance is opening up to enthusiasts because of finfluencers who are inside the sector and educate the public and talk about things such as market news, learning to trade, investments, investment accounting, and hedge funds.