NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday said it has released ₹92,077 crore towards devolution of central taxes to states for April and May.

In a tweet, the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "GoI has released a total amount of ₹92,077 crore, as state's share in the devolution of central taxes and duties for the months of April and May 2020."

The devolution amount for April stood at ₹46,038.10 crore, while for May, it is ₹46,038.70 crore.

The tweet further said that these releases are according to projections of receipts in Budget Estimate 2020-21 and have not been adjusted for the actual tax collections, impacting the Centre's cash balances.

"This is a special gesture to ensure that the states' cash flows remain undisturbed at this crucial time," it added.

The Budget had projected the share of the states in taxes at ₹7.84 lakh crore for 2020-21.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended the share of states at 41 per cent of the divisible pool and 1 per cent for the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The 14th Finance Commission had recommended that the states be given 42 per cent share in taxes.

