Fixing domestic bankruptcy regime gets top policy priority

Experts also said a framework to deal with cross-border insolvency would strengthen India’s position in negotiating bilateral treaties and improve the ease of doing business. The learnings from the resolution of Jet Airways, with assets spread across different jurisdictions, should be a role model for the rollout, Asish Philip Abraham, a partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys, said. The framework for cooperation between bankruptcy administrators should be streamlined with due regard to global and territorial aspects, he said. “The framework should also focus on time-bound resolution with due recognition of judicial process and lenders’ claim under domestic law based on reciprocity," Abraham said.