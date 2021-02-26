OPEN APP
FM Sitharaman chairs meet to discuss post-Budget action plan for infrastructure
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

FM Sitharaman chairs meet to discuss post-Budget action plan for infrastructure

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 04:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met CEO, Niti Aayog and secretaries of 22 infrastructure ministries or departments to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure. The implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline was also discussed in the m. This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP and infrastructure sector to ensure faster post-COVID recovery of the economy.

