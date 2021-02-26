FM Sitharaman chairs meet to discuss post-Budget action plan for infrastructure

FM Sitharaman chairs meet to discuss post-Budget action plan for infrastructure1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
- This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met CEO, Niti Aayog and secretaries of 22 infrastructure ministries or departments to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure. The implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline was also discussed in the m. This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP and infrastructure sector to ensure faster post-COVID recovery of the economy.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met CEO, Niti Aayog and secretaries of 22 infrastructure ministries or departments to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure. The implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline was also discussed in the m. This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP and infrastructure sector to ensure faster post-COVID recovery of the economy.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.