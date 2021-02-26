FM Sitharaman chairs meet to discuss post-Budget action plan for infrastructure

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met CEO, Niti Aayog and secretaries of 22 infrastructure ministries or departments to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure. The implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline was also discussed in the m. This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP and infrastructure sector to ensure faster post-COVID recovery of the economy.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met CEO, Niti Aayog and secretaries of 22 infrastructure ministries or departments to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure. The implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline was also discussed in the m. This was the third review meeting by the finance minister with ministries or departments about the importance of the NIP and infrastructure sector to ensure faster post-COVID recovery of the economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}