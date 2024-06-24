FM, trade unions discuss reconvening of the Indian Labour Conference, the 8th pay commission
The latest stakeholder meeting conducted by Sitharaman saw the minister, top finance ministry officials and eminent trade unions discuss ideas and suggestions that could push the growth momentum and better the conditions of the labour force.
New Delhi: Top trade union leaders met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday for consultations ahead of the upcoming annual budget and urged her to push rural development, infrastructure and exports, set up the 8th pay commission and reconvene the Indian Labour Conference.