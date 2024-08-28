New Delhi: The national food regulator has proposed an inter-ministerial committee to look into the matter of pesticide-use in India, according to a government official familiar with the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The matter came up for discussion during a meeting last week of the national advisory committee of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, chaired by G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The issue assumes urgency against the backdrop of two developments: On the one hand, there are growing concerns over food safety at home. On the other, European Union trade negotiators are insisting that India bring down pesticide residues—measured as maximum residue levels (MRL)—in its agricultural exports to Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was proposed to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to address concerns regarding usage of pesticides in food articles. This committee will deliberate on ways to reduce pesticide use and develop strategies to monitor and regulate pesticide application at the farmer level. This will not only ensure safe and sustainable farming practices but also protect consumers from potential health risks associated with pesticides residues in food products," said the official cited above.

Also Read: FSSAI withdraws advisory directing food businesses to remove ‘A1’, ‘A2’ claims from packaging of milk, milk products “We should encourage good agriculture practices and organic farming. While spraying pesticides on the farm, some of the residues remain of the plant and irrational use can have health risks. This can be reduced at the primary level of production so that residues remain with specified MRLs. There are hundreds of pesticides comprising of different chemicals available in markets. Other than spraying methods may be considered and explore other means to stop indiscriminate use of pesticides," said a former FSSAI official.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microbiology laboratories in states The meeting also kicked off the process of states setting up their own microbiology laboratories in a move to enhance testing capabilities amid growing concerns over food adulteration.

Also Read: Packaged food makers evaluate FSSAI’s ‘big and bold’ letter proposal The FSSAI asked all states to submit proposals for new food microbiology laboratory, where pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and water are tested and identified.

In addition, in the run up to the festive season, the food regulator asked states to fill vacant positions of food safety officers and upgrade food testing labs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes follows a Union budget proposal for the government to set up more food testing labs.

India has a network of 206 primary food testing labs that have been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). These are responsible for carrying out analysis of food samples collected under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“Several key actions points were discussed during the meeting. States were directed to submit proposals for establishing new microbiology laboratories to enhance food testing systems across the country. Directions were also given to fill the vacant posts of Food Safety Officers and increase the manpower," said a government official aware of the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}