Foreign trade policy may include chapter on e-commerce biz3 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 12:20 AM IST
While RBI allows online payments for e-commerce up to $10,000, the courier shipping bill and bill of exports restrict it to ₹5 lakh
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : The upcoming foreign trade policy is expected to have a chapter dedicated to e-commerce in an acknowledgement of the rising volume of digital transactions in the economy.