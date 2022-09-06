Foreign trade policy may include chapter on e-commerce biz

FIEO said e-commerce retail exports, which have the potential to have a 10-times multiplier effect over the next three years, need to be provided with at least the same benefits available to the merchandise sector. FIEO said currently export benefits are either unavailable or the process has not been defined, depriving e-commerce exporters of benefits of the goods and services tax regime, rebate of state and central taxes and levies scheme, and remission of duties and taxes on exported products scheme, among others.