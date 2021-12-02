Foreign travel was just opening up. Omicron means it’s a minefield again

The country’s semiofficial Yonhap News Agency reported the Korean boy band BTS, which is in Los Angeles for its first in-person concert in two years, won’t be able to attend a music awards event scheduled in Seoul next week because of the quarantine requirement. The band had planned to return to South Korea after its last performance in the U.S. on Friday. That is the day the new South Korean rules come into effect. A representative for the band’s agent couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.