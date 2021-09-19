Four labour codes unlikely to be implemented this fiscal

"The Ministry of Labour is ready with the rules under the four labour codes. But the states have been slow in drafting and finalising those under new codes. Besides, the government is not keen to implement the four codes due to political reasons, which are mainly elections in Uttar Pradesh (due in February 2022 onwards)," the source said. The four codes have been passed by Parliament. But for implementation of these codes, rules under these must be notified by central as well as state governments for enforcing those in respective jurisdictions. "It is likely that the implementation of the four labour codes may be dragged beyond this fiscal year," t he source said. Once the wages code comes into force, there will be significant changes in the way basic pay and provident fund of employees are calculated.