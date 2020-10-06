NEW DELHI: Japan’s new prime minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday sought the deepening ties between the so called “Quad"– ie India, US, Australia and Japan -- and other nations sharing the vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific", possibly opening the door for the inclusion of more nations into the bloc that is seen as a counter to an aggressive China.

However, the fact that the foreign ministers of India,US, Australia and Japan who met in Tokyo on Tuesday for the second time at the level of “Quad" foreign ministers could not come out with a joint statement seemed to indicate that the four countries themselves had differences in perception over the concept of the “Indo-Pacific." India’s statement after the Quad talks seemed to confirm this given that it said the Quad “highlighted their readiness to work towards realizing a common vision for the Indo-Pacific."

While it is seen a bloc of like minded democracies that advocate “the rule of law" and “freedom of navigation" – in contrast to China – analysts say that barring the US, the other countries had reservations about openly antagonizing Beijing. China on its part views the grouping as having come together with the aim of containing it.

Suga’s remarks came when the three visiting ministers called on him. Given the “various challenges facing the international society after the outbreak" and the spread of covid-19 “make it all the more necessary to further deepen ties with many more countries which share the vision of ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ and build up concrete cooperation with them," Suga said according to a Japanese government statement.

In their opening remarks at the Quad meeting, all four countries spoke of shared basic values​like standing for “freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and freedom of navigation." But while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China by name, the others seemed more circumspect.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said the group remained “committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes."

"Our objective remains advancing the security and the economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the region," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his remarks pointedly spoke of the “pandemic that came from Wuhan" adding that “that crisis was made infinitely worse by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s coverup" allowing the disease to spread around the world.

“As partners in this Quad, it is more critical now than ever that we collaborate to protect our people and partners from the CCP’s exploitation, corruption, and coercion. We’ve seen it in the south, in the East China Sea, the Mekong, the Himalayas, the Taiwan Straits. These are just a few examples," he said referring to tensions between China and its neighbours including the five month long military standoff with India.

Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said that the Quad “has a positive agenda."

“It’s a diplomatic network that assists us as democracies to align ourselves in support of shared interests. We believe in a region governed by rules, not power. We believe in the fundamental importance of individual rights and in a region which – in which disputes are resolved according to international law," she said.

India’s statement issued at the end of the talks called for a “coordinated response to the challenges including financial problems emanating from the pandemic; need to share best practices…increasing the resilience of supply chains; and enhancing access to affordable vaccines, medicines and medical equipment."Regional issues of interest including connectivity; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief; maritime safety and security; health security, and counter terrorism were also discussed, it said.

Australia’s statement at the end of the Quad talks said the four countries “reaffirmed" their commitment to work together and with regional countries, to support covid-19 recovery and “promote a stable, resilient and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

The “strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific is becoming more complex," it said adding “pressure on the rules, norms and institutions that underpin stability has the potential to undermine recovery."

“We emphasized that, especially during a pandemic, it was vital that states work to ease tensions and avoid exacerbating long-standing disputes, work to counter disinformation, and refrain from malicious cyberspace activity," in a seeming reference to tensions between China and its neighbours including India.

The ministers “reiterated that states cannot assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," the Australian statement said in a clear reference to China’s attempt to claim almost all of the South China Sea as its territorial waters.

“We agreed to enhance cooperation to promote a strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific, and work to support a region of resilient and sovereign states that engage each other on the basis of rules, norms and international law," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via