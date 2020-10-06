However, the fact that the foreign ministers of India,US, Australia and Japan who met in Tokyo on Tuesday for the second time at the level of “Quad" foreign ministers could not come out with a joint statement seemed to indicate that the four countries themselves had differences in perception over the concept of the “Indo-Pacific." India’s statement after the Quad talks seemed to confirm this given that it said the Quad “highlighted their readiness to work towards realizing a common vision for the Indo-Pacific."