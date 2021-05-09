The Ministry of Ayush has started free distribution of AYUSH 64 at many locations in Delhi since last Saturday. From Monday onwards, many more centres will become operational.

"Those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres can benefit from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush," according to a statement

Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with the hard or soft copies of patient’s RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card to get a free pack of AYUSH 64 tablets. Replenishment, if and when required, will also be provided free of cost.

It may be noted AYUSH 64 is a poly herbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection.

AYUSH-64 is recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by National Task Force on COVID Management of ICMR and Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation. It has been repurposed as an add on to standard care for COVID-19 patients after a robust multi-centre clinical trial which was monitored by Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee for clinical trial under the chairmanship of Dr. V M Katoch, former DG, ICMR.

The seven centres where Ayush 64 will be available to asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from Monday onwards are All India Institute of Ayurveda(AIIA), Sarita Vihar (9.30 am – 1.00 pm); Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ashoka Road (all seven days, 8.30 am – 4.30 pm); Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Abul Fazal Enclave Part-1, Jamia Nagar, Okhla (9 am – 5 pm); Unani Medical Centre, Room no. 111-113, Main OPD Building, First Floor, Gate no. 7, Safdarjung Hospital (9 am – 4 pm); Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia MIllia Islamia (9 am – 4.30 pm); Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Street no. 66, Punjabi Bagh (9.30 – 4 pm) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, opp. D-block, Janakpuri (9 am – 12 pm). The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in sector 19 in Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH 64 from Wednesday (9 am – 12 noon).

Apart from this a sale counter is also set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, B- block, GPO complex where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.