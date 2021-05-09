The seven centres where Ayush 64 will be available to asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from Monday onwards are All India Institute of Ayurveda(AIIA), Sarita Vihar (9.30 am – 1.00 pm); Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ashoka Road (all seven days, 8.30 am – 4.30 pm); Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Abul Fazal Enclave Part-1, Jamia Nagar, Okhla (9 am – 5 pm); Unani Medical Centre, Room no. 111-113, Main OPD Building, First Floor, Gate no. 7, Safdarjung Hospital (9 am – 4 pm); Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia MIllia Islamia (9 am – 4.30 pm); Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Street no. 66, Punjabi Bagh (9.30 – 4 pm) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, opp. D-block, Janakpuri (9 am – 12 pm). The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in sector 19 in Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH 64 from Wednesday (9 am – 12 noon).