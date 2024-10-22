India’s freebie paradox: Voters dislike it but want some things for free
SummaryRespondents across party lines disliked freebies but supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were more likely to find them unnecessary, a vote-seeking ploy, and hurting the country’s financial situation.
Most urban Indians look down upon electoral promises of free goods and services, or “freebies", but that does not stop them from wanting some amenities for free (health and education) or at subsidized rates (gas cylinders and electricity), especially among those higher up the income ladder. That’s a key finding from the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, held in July against the backdrop of a trend of election campaigns focusing on the freebies culture in politics.