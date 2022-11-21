What is friendshoring, and does it help India?

In the backdrop of a challenging global economic outlook and geopolitical instability, Yellen said during her India visit in mid-November that the US would continue to deepen economic relations with India, as it pursues its friendshoring approach with trusted trading partners. She also stated that the global economic trajectory would be shaped by the work that the two countries undertake together. The US treasury secretary called on India to play an important role, especially in handling debt restructuring of middle and low-income countries as it assumes the G20 presidency.