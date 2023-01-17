FTC plan to ban noncompete clauses shifts companies’ focus

Mr. Bachhuber balked. Earlier in his career, he had been laid off a few weeks into a new job, just after his first child was born. If that happened at the new job, he recalled thinking, he would be unable to earn a living for a year. “I’m always thinking, worst case scenario, what kind of downstream protection do I have?" the 35-year-old said. “Even if I was employed just one day, I couldn’t go back to the same clients I had."