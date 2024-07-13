‘Full-fledged statehood for J&K does NOT seem…’: Congress attacks Modi govt over move to give more powers to LG

Jairam Ramesh questions government's move to empower LG in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling delay in statehood restoration. He emphasizes the need for immediate elections as per the Supreme Court's directive and PM Modi's earlier promise.

Politicial parties in Jammu and Kashmir were left fuming on Saturday after the Narendra Modi-led government moved to imbue the Lieutenant Governor with additional powers. The Congress dubbed it as the "murder of democracy" while the National Conference and PDP insisted that the decision would "disempower" the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile the Apni Party has called for all political groups to shun differences and protest unitedly against the move.

“The only meaning that can be drawn from this notification is that full-fledged statehood for Jammu and Kashmir does NOT seem likely in the immediate future. There has been a consensus across political parties that Jammu and Kashmir must immediately become a full-fledged state of the Indian Union once again, and not remain an Union Territory,” said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Rajya Sabha MP also reiterated the Supreme Court's call for mandatory elections in the northern UT before the end of September. He noted that PM Modi was “on record saying that full-fledged statehood would be restored”.

 

“The central government has got this feeling that their decision of August 2019 was an injustice to the people of an already existing state. That's why the amendment was brought. It's positive news for us in a way... LG is the person who runs the state, so in a way, they (the central government) have transferred some of the powers to the chief of the state... In another way, maybe they are trying to curtail the powers of the future elected agency,” added Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

