G-20 nations agree to speed up climate action, but fail to settle on targets

Stoking tensions among the G-20, rich nations have so far failed to meet a pledge to grant $100 billion a year to developing countries to help finance their shift away from fossil fuels and mitigate the effects of climate change. Currently, that $100 billion target will only be met in 2023, rather than by 2020 as pledged, the U.K. authorities that are hosting COP26 said recently. G-20 leaders said they would hit this goal as soon as possible, according to the communiqué.