G-7 expected to adopt fresh sanctions against Russia

G-7 expected to adopt fresh sanctions against Russia4 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Move comes as the group discusses the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky
TELFS-BUCHEN (AUSTRIA) : The Group of Seven leaders are expected to agree to start work on a mechanism to cap the purchase price of Russian oil, with the U.S. also announcing a new round of military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, Biden administration officials said Monday.