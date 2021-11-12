GDP to grow at 9-11% this fiscal; 7% in FY23: Debroy

But a statistical effect is also in play. “Part of the reason of this—I want to underline that this is only part of the reason, not the entire reason—is the low base. If we accept that in the year before there was a 7% decline, then merely to compensate for it, I will get a 7% growth. I repeat that not all of the growth is because of the base effect; some of it is. That is why I think people who are still arguing that 10% is not possible are statistically not realistic," he said.