Getting results—and money—when airlines cancel flights4 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 05:43 PM IST
A guide for passengers on what they can ask for from airlines after cancellations that can lead to unexpected hotel stays and lost luggage
Canceled or delayed flights can cost travelers money. Getting an airline to pay you back for expenses like hotel stays and rental cars isn’t impossible, but it can involve lots of legwork.