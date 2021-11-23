“In order to overcome the monopoly of large diagnostics companies such as Roche, and to facilitate production and supply of reliable ELISA antibody tests in all countries, the open licence from CSIC to WHO C-TAP (COVID-19 Technology Access Pool) is an important step forward," the activist group said. “However, one licence from one technology owner is not enough to open up the full platform so that developers in countries can improve their tests for COVID-19 antibodies. Removing intellectual property barriers on all key technology components, and facilitating open sharing, pooling and transferring of technologies, data and know-how, are important to guarantee and improve access to COVID-19 diagnostics for all."