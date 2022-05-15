'Goa aims to make tourism tech destination offering sun, sea, sand and software'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rohan Khaunte, who is also information technology, and printing and stationary minister of Goa, said Sun, sea, sand and software are something the state government is trying to sell to promote the tourism-tech concept.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rohan Khaunte, minister of tourism of Goa, has said that to make Goa a "tourism tech" destination, the government is planning to add another "S", as in software, to its already existing three repertoires of Sun, sand, and sea tourism getaways.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rohan Khaunte, minister of tourism of Goa, has said that to make Goa a "tourism tech" destination, the government is planning to add another "S", as in software, to its already existing three repertoires of Sun, sand, and sea tourism getaways.
Khaunte, who is also information technology, and printing and stationary minister of Goa, said Sun, sea, sand and software are something the state government is trying to sell to promote the tourism-tech concept.
Khaunte, who is also information technology, and printing and stationary minister of Goa, said Sun, sea, sand and software are something the state government is trying to sell to promote the tourism-tech concept.
The Goa minister said so far the state has been selling only Sun, sand and sea. Now, the Pramod Sawant government in the state is looking at the opportunities like hinterland, and heritage tourism to help the economy to grow. While India is getting ready to be a cruise hub, Goa has a great opportunity in it as it has the potential of air, road and port, the minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goa has the maximum potential to be No.1 Cruise Destination of India and a Premier Embarkation Point. We need to leverage our assets to match the demands of International Cruise Tourism, the Goa minister tweeted.
Khaunte said Goa has a population of 15 lakh but some 80 lakh tourists visit the state annually. Around 1.49 lakh tourists arrived through cruise tourism in Goa between 2017-2020, of which 57% were from Europe.
Khaunte further said the country follows a model of cooperative, collaborative and competitive spirit of federalism, and nation-building can happen only when states progress.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Khaunte was speaking at the First Incredible India International Cruise Conference organised by Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in Mumbai on Saturday.